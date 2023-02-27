40-year-old woman killed in shootings that injured multiple people at family gathering near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A child was among those hurt in a Saturday shooting where a gunman killed a woman and injured two others, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Breckenridge Place just off Haverhill Road.

Investigators said the gunfire erupted during a family gathering.

Deputies arrived at the home and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took all four people to a local hospital for treatment, but a 40-year-old woman later died.

The sheriff's office said Monday that a 31-year-old gunman, whose name has not been released, shot himself after he shot the three victims.

A 10-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition and a 28-year-old man has serious injuries.

Investigators have not released the condition of the gunman.

It's unclear what prompted the shootings.

The identities of the victims are being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.