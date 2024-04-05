Watch Now
3 women robbed of cash, jewelry during early-morning home invasion near Palm Springs

3 men sought after incident at Emerald Lake Apartments
Three men are sought in a home invasion at the Emerald Lake Apartments near Palm Springs.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 05, 2024
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Palm Springs are looking for three men following an overnight home invasion at an apartment complex.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. Friday when the home invaders forced their way into an apartment in the Emerald Lake Apartments on Emerald Vista.

Investigators said the men brandished a firearm and robbed three women of cash and jewelry.

Police said the thieves are believed to be between 20-30 years old and driving a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Photos of the men were captured by a surveillance camera on the morning of the home invasion.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the men involved is urged to call 561-584-8300 ext. 8555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

