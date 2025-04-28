3 dogs recovering after being dragged behind pickup truck in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man was arrested after three dogs were dragged by a pickup truck on Tuesday.

The suspect, Lorenzo Franco-Alcocer, 40, of Lake Worth, was arrested near the 3000 block of Melaleuca Lane, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, said as soon as she heard about the case, they jumped in to help the animals.

The three dogs have now been re-named Pirata, Nano and Chispa. Simmons said the dogs suffered cuts and abrasions across their bodies.

"One of them is completely missing all of his skin, all of his paw pads," Simmons said. "They're getting the proper medication and love and care that they need."

According to the arrest report, a witness recorded Franco-Alcocer driving about 15-20 mph with the dogs tied behind a silver Chevrolet pickup truck.

Founder Lauree Simmons said as soon as she hears about the case, they jumped in to help.

When deputies arrived at Franco-Alcocer's home, he told officials he tied the dogs to the back of his truck for them to use the restroom and forgot they were there when he drove away for a work call.

Deputies later found the dogs whimpering in a crate, licking their paws.

"Then after he was called out about it, he took the dogs home and did not take them to the vet," added Simmons. "He put them in the outside crate."

The dogs were first taken to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. They are now with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, receiving care.

"We're just hopeful that justice is served for them, and we can place them into loving homes that they deserve," Simmons said, "no longer to experience pain and abuse they've suffered."

Franco-Alcocer faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Online jail records show he posted a $7,500 bond and was released from custody on April 22.