2 New York City Rockettes with ties to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the world-famous Radio City Rockettes celebrate their 100th anniversary season, two dancers with ties to Palm Beach County are taking the stage in New York City.

Out of the 84 Rockettes performing this year, Nicole Carroll and Madison O’Connor are from Palm Beach County.

“We work as a line. All these special, strong women and it’s just really incredible to go out there every day and spread Christmas cheer,” said O’Connor.

Both say joining the Rockettes has been a dream since childhood and they credit years of hard work and the strong arts education they received back home.

“I really think our upbringing at West Palm and beyond in our college dance programs really fostered that as well,” said Carroll.

Carroll and O’Connor trained together at Bak Middle School of the Arts and the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where they say their teachers played a huge role in shaping their professional paths.

“We had incredible teachers, and they always encouraged us to pursue a professional dance career,” O’Connor said. “Now that we get to do it together, is really awesome.”

The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular runs through January 5th, featuring 9 signature routines as the celebrations mark its 100th year.

“Actually achieving our goal is something I’ll never forget,” Carroll added. “Every year, I’m just eternally grateful.”

