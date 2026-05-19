19-year-old critically injured after driver fleeing deputies crashes into her car in Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman suffered critical injuries Monday night after she was hit by a driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Avenue North and State Street in Lake Worth.

The incident started when a BMW X4 driven by Travis Javares Towns, 20, of Riviera Beach, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 95 northbound.

Towns then exited onto 10th Avenue North. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to pull him over, but he failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies turned around and left the area after Towns refused to stop, according to the sheriff's office.

At the same time, a Toyota Camry driven by Dayna Joanne Bilyou, 19, of Lake Worth, was traveling westbound on 10th Avenue North, making a left turn onto State Street, where she lives.

The BMW approached the Camry from the rear, traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes.

The front of the BMW hit the left side of the Camry, sending it onto the sidewalk.

The sheriff's office said the BMW hit a wooden light pole, a bus stop and began to overturn before coming to a final rest along the shoulder.

Investigators said Towns then fled the area on foot without leaving any of his information or rendering aid. After a K-9 helped track him down in the area, Towns was arrested and faces charges of resisting arrest. He suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Bilyou was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

According to online jail records, Towns is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.