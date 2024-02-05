18-year-old killed after crash involving 2 motorcycles near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was killed early Monday morning following a crash involving two motorcycles near West Palm Beach, deputies said.

The wreck happened at 5701 Belvedere Road at 2:11 a.m.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office incident report, a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja was heading westbound in the outside lane of the road as it approached the intersection of Westchester Drive.

A 2016 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by Ismael Tancher Ajiquichi, 18, was also heading westbound directly behind the other motorcycle.

For undetermined reasons, the rider on the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja slowed significantly and continued to travel in the outside lane.

Investigators said Ajiquichi failed to slow down or take evasive action and a collision occurred, overturning both vehicles and ejecting both motorcyclists.

The sheriff's office said Ajiquichi was thrown to the road and pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The rider of the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja, who turned 20 years old Monday, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor injuries.