16-year-old missing girl hit and killed near West Palm Beach, police say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old missing West Palm Beach girl was hit and killed by a car on Southern Boulevard, just one day after she was last seen.

In a social media post, the West Palm Beach Police Department said Kari Krute was struck in the early morning hours on March 26 in the area of Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road near Palm Beach International Airport.

Police said Krute, a runaway, was last seen the day before at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 25 in the 500 block of 35th Street.

According to a crash report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Krute was crossing the westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard when she was struck by a 1999 Acura TL.

"It was later confirmed that the girl who died was Kari Krute," the West Palm Beach Police Department said in a social media post.

The 36-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger inside the Acura were not hurt.