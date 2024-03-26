Person hit and killed by car on Southern Boulevard near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit by a car and killed early Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The deadly wreck happened in the area of Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road near Palm Beach International Airport.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the fatal crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian, and the pedestrian is dead.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple Palm Beach County deputies at the scene blocking all westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard near Australian Avenue.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.