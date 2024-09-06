1 dead, 1 hurt after 'multiple reports of gunfire' in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One man was found dead and another was injured after the victims were found at separate locations Thursday night in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to "multiple reports of gunfire" near Melaleuca Lane and Davis Road at 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the 4600 block of Davis Road, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Other reports led them to the 3500 block of Melaleuca Lane where a man was found dead.

Detectives are investigating the shootings.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The motives for the shootings were unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ** TIPS or 1-800-458-TIPS.