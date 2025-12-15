Rabbi killed in Australia terror attack remembered by Palm Beach County Jewish community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rabbi with ties to Palm Beach County was among the first victims killed in a terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration on a beach in Sydney, Australia, this weekend.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was leading prayers at the Hanukkah service when gunfire suddenly erupted, targeting the crowd. Schlanger, who moved to Australia 18 years ago, was a father of five children, including a 2-month-old baby boy.

"My heart stopped this morning," said Rabbi Yosef Rice, Schlanger's fellow rabbi and in-law.

Rice organized a gathering of young Jewish professionals in downtown West Palm Beach to remember the victims and celebrate Hanukkah despite the tragedy.

"His last child was just 2 months old. He had a baby boy, and he was there at his Hanukkah celebration like he is every single year to spread light and bring the entire community together and bring more light into the dark world," Rice said.

The attack has heightened security concerns at Jewish events, but the West Palm Beach community chose to proceed with their celebration as a way to honor Schlanger's memory.

"We don't want to fight back with armor and fighting with guns. We want to fight back with light," said Chaya Deray, one of the attendees.

Clara Rice emphasized the holiday's deeper meaning during these difficult times.

"This holiday is about bringing that light within each and every human being out to the world to bring goodness and love," Rice said.

Rabbi Yosef Rice never considered canceling the West Palm Beach celebration after learning of his friend's death.

"And I know that's exactly what Eli would want," Rice said.

Several Hanukkah celebrations are scheduled throughout the region this week. For those attending, the victims of the shootings in Australia will be on their minds and in their prayers.

