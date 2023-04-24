National Crime Victims' Rights Week focuses on survivors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Often, innocent victims are snatched, hurt or killed by senseless crimes across the country.

This is why every year in April, the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorneys Offices, and local prosecutors and courts observe National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Starting Sunday and lasting through Saturday, all across the nation people are rallying and advocating for survivors of violent crimes, including in Palm Beach County.



"I'm seeing the heartbreak. I see how easy it is to become apathetic and not believe that things could be different," Inner City Innovators founder Ricky Aiken said. "We’re sending a message that we’re not going to accept what happened."

He's talking about gun violence in our area, specifically the shooting in March of 27-year-old Lauren St. Fort in Riviera Beach, who now is St. Mary's Medical Center on a ventilator and paralyzed from the neck down.

"It shouldn’t be a threat for you to get in your car and to traverse the neighborhoods you call home but for so many people in our community, it is," he said.

Aiken uses his platform and his program to mentor and empower youths to embody the change that want to see in the community."

"We’re going to do what we can to stop it," he said.

In the latest statistics from the FBI, every 26.3 seconds a violent crime is committed. Because of that statistic, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg is advocating for survivors of violent crime, including rape and sexual assault, robbery, assault and murder.

"No matter how successful we are in fighting crime, there’s always more work to be done," he said.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first National Crime Victims' Rights Week to bring greater sensitivity to the needs and right of victims of crime.

And as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Palm Beach County is hosting multiple events to rally behind survivors, and let them know they are seen, heard and supported.

"It's important for the community to be aware of who we are fighting for and that is the victim, the survivor, those who have seen unbelievable horror and be able to stand up in court and make sure there is justice done," Aronberg said.

The theme this year is Survivor Voice: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change.



"When we can give the voiceless a voice, it means that we’re doing our jobs, we’re helping to make sure justice is done, and the perpetrator is not around to do it to another person, Aronberg said.

It's a weekong national initiative for a yearlong purpose.

"No one deserves to live in a community where one day things can be normal and the next day you could be fighting for your life," Aiken said. "We need to do more and we need to do better."

