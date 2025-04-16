Proposed gas station, plaza in Acreage community draws pushback from residents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Developers gathered at the Indian Trail Improvement District building in the Acreage community Tuesday to gather resident input on the West End Crossing Plaza.

The 5-acre proposal would include a twelve-pump gas station, retail shops and a drive-through restaurant located at the intersection of Northlake Blvd and Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Brock Development Corporation

West End Crossing Plaza concept plan

“We’re gonna show you is a 7-11, which we feel blends into the community, and they are a good operator,” Donaldson Hearing, project planner & landscape architect, said.

The Brock Development Corporation is behind the 16,000-square-foot project. During the meeting, many residents expressed a gas station does not belong in their rural neighborhood.

WATCH: How could the West End Crossing Plaza development impact the Acreage community?

“We try to remain an agricultural, equestrian community,” resident Bob Morgan said. “This project in particular is going to be in a very busy intersection. We don’t need gas stations. We don’t need them.”

Morgan said more development coming to the western part of the county is a concern. Those who live near the site add the gas station will impact their health and the environment.

WPTV Acreage resident Bob Morgan speaking with WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache about the West End Crossing Plaza proposal April 15, 2025

“Northlake is going to become commercial. It’s a given,” Morgan said. “Nobody’s going to build a home there, we understand that, but we would like to try to limit what they do put in for commercial.”

Developers said the gas station makes economic sense. They will take Tuesday’s feedback and return to the drawing board as county commissioners will hold the first reading on the proposal in August.