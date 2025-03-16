Proposed bill aims to 'Make America's Dogs Safe Again' by enhancing dog breeder regulations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Among the dozens of bills lawmakers will be debating in the coming weeks in Tallahassee is a bill designed to establish stricter rules when it comes to dog breeding.

”It’s really hard to watch what a lot of animals go through and they really shouldn’t,” Florida representative Meg Weinberger said.

Weinberger is sponsoring House Bill 1481, which as an effort to ”Make America’s Dogs Safe Again,” or MADSA. If passed, it would create more requirements for dog breeding facilities by creating an operating structure.

“It sets a minimum standard in Florida, Weinberger said. "It’s very basic. It’s not that difficult, and honestly I think it should be supported by anybody who cares about animals."

The Palm Beach County Republican's bill proposes registration certificates, care standards, inspections and outlines penalties for not following the rules. The bill also requires breeders to microchip dogs.

Opponents of the bill like Sheila Groffe argue the language is too broad. Groffe is the vice president of government relations at the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“Our concern is that this bill assumes that if you maintain a female (dog) that (hasn't been spayed) and is older than 6 months of age, that you are a breeder," Groffe said. "In reality, there are a lot of health reasons that you would maintain that dog, and you are not a breeder.”

Groffe explained that while the bill may be well intended, it’s not an effective way to regulate breeders.

“AKC does not oppose breeder regulation,” Groffe said. “We want breeders, we want all people, who take care of their dogs to take great care of them, but this measure is very overreaching.”

Meanwhile, shelters like Furry Friends Humane in Jupiter hope the bill will pass because they feel it establishes much-needed regulation.

“We see the consequences of irresponsible breeding in the shelter on a daily basis,” Furry Friends Humane Chief of Staff, Jess Grand, said.

Grand said irresponsible breeding oftentimes leads to medical and behavioral problems.

"This law really has teeth,” Grand said.