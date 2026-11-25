PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An attorney for the developer behind the controversial Project Tango data center warned Palm Beach County of "significant and potentially catastrophic financial liability" if an expansion wasn't approved, according to a 180-page letter obtained by WPTV's Michael Hoffman. Ten days after the letter was sent, Palm Beach County zoning staff approved the expansion.

The letter represents a new development in WPTV's nearly yearlong coverage of Project Tango and raises new questions about the October decision that allowed the project to triple its data center space without another vote by county commissioners.

In July, Palm Beach County commissioners denied a separate proposal to expand the project. Then in October, county staff administratively approved another expansion.

The letter from Project Tango attorney Ethan Loeb was sent before that October approval and threatened significant legal action if county staff did not approve the expansion.

Letter warns of 'catastrophic financial liability'

The 180-page letter included legal threats against Palm Beach County and a personal threat of legal action against county Zoning Director Wendy Hernandez.

According to the letter, denying the expansion could result in "significant and potentially catastrophic financial liability."

The letter went further, contending potential damages involving PBA Holdings could be "so significant that it would be impossible for the county to financially sustain the damages that PBA Holdings would recover."

Ten days later, zoning staff approved the expansion.

Hoffman spoke with District 6 Commissioner Katherine Waldron, who represents the area where the project would be located.

Waldron said she believes the letter's threat against a county employee calls the approval process into question.

"That letter comes out threatening not just the county, but to one of our zoning people, and I think that that corrupts the process, and we should consider overturning the decision because of that," Waldron said.

Attorney challenges county's requirements

Among the issues raised in the letter were additional requirements placed on Project Tango, including continuous sound studies and real-time public noise monitoring.

The letter accused Palm Beach County of never imposing those requirements on another property owner in the county's history.

The project's potential noise and other impacts have been closely watched by people living near the proposed data center.

"It was shocking to say the very least," Arden resident Janice Ridenour said of the letter.

Ridenour lives near the data center property and has been outspoken about Project Tango since it was announced.

She helped spearhead the western communities' fight against the earlier Project Tango expansion that commissioners rejected in July.

After that vote, Ridenour believed residents' efforts had made a difference.

The subsequent administrative approval in October left her questioning what those efforts accomplished.

"We spent a lot of money, you know, on lawyers, and we did our part, you know, and it was for nothing, and here we are again," Ridenour said.

Could the decision affect other data centers?

Beyond Project Tango itself, both Ridenour and Waldron say they're concerned about what the October approval could mean for other properties across Palm Beach County.

They fear it could establish a path for warehouse properties zoned light industrial to be administratively approved for data center uses without a vote by the Palm Beach County Commission.

That concern makes the dispute about more than one proposed data center or one neighborhood.

For Waldron, the letter also creates a separate question: whether the circumstances surrounding the October decision justify reconsidering it.

WPTV will continue following whether Palm Beach County takes steps to nullify or otherwise reconsider the October approval.

Hoffman previously reached out to the developers behind Project Tango regarding the October expansion but did not receive a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

