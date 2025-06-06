WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pride Month celebrations are unfolding across the United States.

This week, Palm Beach County gears up for its own festivities with the highly anticipated "Pride on the Block" event in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Pride on the Block Celebration: Bridging LGBTQ+ community with essential resources

This vibrant celebration will bring together resource organizations, artists, performers and community members, all in the spirit of inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, Suzie Toot from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 will be the headliner.

However, the path to this year's celebrations has not been without hurdles.

A Safe Space for Celebration

Located below the Southern Boulevard overpass along Georgia Avenue, "The Peach," an art collective and venue, will serve as a colorful host site for the 6th Annual Pride on the Block Celebration and Fundraiser. The event, held by Transpire Help, promises to be filled with rainbows, lively performances, and a sense of community.

"I’m excited about tomorrow," shared Donna Weinberger, CEO of Transpire Help. "This is the perfect spot for us to have a really intimate, and safe event."

Transpire Help plays a vital role in supporting LGBTQ+ individuals who may be at risk, offering resources for shelter, food, health services, and life skills training. "I'd say it's more than survival, it's really empowerment," Donna emphasized. "It's helping folks to learn the life skills, so they are working and being able to be self-supporting."

Overcoming Adversity

In the past, Pride on the Block has faced various challenges, including permitting issues that risked causing the event to be canceled, and a shooting threat that caused them to ramp up security.

This year, recent legislation has added new obstacles. "Resources are getting cut," Donna noted, highlighting the increased demand for support services. "We've been spending most of our time really focusing on our clients and our LGBTQ+ folks making sure that they feel safe, that they're protected."

Due to these challenges, this year’s event has moved from Clematis Street to The Peach to minimize costs.

Additionally, fewer sponsors have come forward this year, coinciding with a rise in calls for assistance within the community.

When asked about the availability of resources, Donna reassured the community, "We’re here and we’ll continue to be here as long as we possibly can."

Recognition from Palm Beach County

The commitment of LGBTQ+ organizations hasn't gone unnoticed.

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners recently issued a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month, underscoring the county's dedication to being an inclusive community regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

"We know visibility matters, and we know that visibility saves lives," stated Julie Seaver from Compass, who accepted the proclamation.

Compass will also be present at Pride on the Block, offering support to the event and the community.

Reflecting on the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community over the past 60 years, Julie emphasized, "The first Pride was a riot. It’s our responsibility to raise others up. Yes, things are tough right now, but it’s okay. It’ll come back around, and we’ll be here to continue providing that safe space."

Encouraging Community Support

Donations and tickets for Pride on the Block directly benefit Transpire Help, with gates opening at 1 PM.

Donna encourages everyone to attend, stating, "Come out and see that it’s possible to have a great life being an LGBTQ+ person."

