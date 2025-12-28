WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite clear conditions in South Florida, travelers trying to go to and from the Northeast after Christmas encountered significant travel disruptions at area airports.

Palm Beach International Airport reported 140 delays and 19 cancellations on Saturday. Some travelers said they anticipated weather-related issues but were not prepared for the extent of the delays.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Post-holiday storms trigger widespread delays at South Florida airports

For some families, the wait stretched several hours, while others were forced to rebook for the following day.

“Flew in from Newark, New Jersey. Originally scheduled to head out at 11am, which got pushed to 1pm then 2pm so a couple hours there and then we got on the plane at 3:30 after another hour and a half of delays. Finally taxi away from the gate and then there was a medical emergency,” Michael Kingsley said. “So needless to say today has been a long travel day.”

“It was yesterday actually we got here around 6 o’clock. Our flight was delayed, delayed, delayed, and then it was delayed until 2 in the morning so then we just left and came back,” Michael Ferdenzi said.

Travel disruptions were more widespread at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which reported more than 500 delays and roughly 70 cancellations.

Travelers may continue to face challenges in the coming days, as a second storm system is expected to impact parts of the country from Sunday into Monday. Those with upcoming travel plans are advised to plan ahead and regularly check their flight status for updates.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.