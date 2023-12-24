PBIA sees influx of travelers for Christmas celebrations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and also one of the busiest for travel.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges was Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday morning chatting with travelers about their experience.

Many people said it was definitely busy, but things were moving smoothly for them.

Sammy Dratch, who’s visiting her family here in South Florida, said she thought it would be way busier.

“We got to the airport pretty early. We were expecting it to be crazy lines, a lot of waiting, pretty hectic … but it wasn’t like that at all,” she said. “It was fairly calm.”

Another traveler from New Jersey, Allison Aquilino, said she had an extra early wake up time to give herself enough time to navigate this trip.

“It was good, I did have to wake up at 3 a.m. to get to the airport, but other than that it wasn’t too bad,” she said. “I have precheck, everyone should get that, especially for the holidays.”

Millions of people have gone through security just this week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The federal agency has not published the data for Christmas Eve travel, but reported 2,638,639 people flew on Dec. 21.

