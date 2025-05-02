Palme Beach County Police Benevolent Association president commends arrest of Damien Allen

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The case surrounding Damien Allen has raised significant questions for local law enforcement officials and the public following his arrest.

Allen, described by investigators as someone who exhibited the potential to become a mass shooter, is currently being held without bond in the county jail.

John Kazanjian, president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBCPBA), commended the FBI and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their attention to the red flags that led to Allen's arrest.

"There were a bunch of red flags that went off, and I'm glad people were paying attention," Kazanjian said.

Kazanjian expressed concerns regarding the arrest report, particularly in relation to Allen's alleged communication with Natalie Rupnow, a school shooter from Wisconsin.

According to the report, the two engaged in online discussions where they both expressed a desire to commit mass murder. Rupnow shot and killed two individuals and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School last December before taking her own life.

"So who knows what was going to happen? Thank God we took this man down," Kazanjian remarked.

Further complicating the case is the discovery of a substantial arsenal at Allen's residence, including hundreds of pounds of ammunition, multiple weapons, and policing gear such as uniforms, gun belts, and a working police computer. Kazanjian highlighted the alarming ease with which such items can be obtained.

"The patrol car was through an auction. He's got the holster; he's got it all. And how crazy," he said.

This incident has prompted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding Allen's possession of law enforcement equipment.

Kazanjian also urged community members to be vigilant, especially if they suspect they are interacting with someone posing as a law enforcement official. He advised people to check uniforms, ask for identification, and contact 911 if uncertain about someone's legitimacy.

Allen is set to appear in court on Monday morning for a pretrial detention hearing.

