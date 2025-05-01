Suspect accused of planning mass shooting arrested with various law enforcement gear. How did he obtain it?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect accused of possessing an arsenal of firearms and ammunition remains in custody as authorities investigate how he acquired law enforcement uniforms and equipment.

Investigators arrested Damien Allen on Tuesday at his Loxahatchee home, where deputies recovered more than a dozen firearms, about 12,000 rounds of ammunition and multiple law enforcement uniforms.

Among the items seized were three uniforms similar to those worn by officers with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Sheriff's Office Capt. Randy Farley noted that the uniforms found in Allen's possession were "very similar to what myself and the sheriff are wearing."

The incident has raised concerns within the community, particularly among local suppliers of police equipment.

WPTV went to Blue Line Innovations in West Palm Beach on Thursday, a business that sells a variety a police gear, to get their reaction to Allen's arrest.

Blue Line Innovations owner Cathie Nash emphasized the importance of stringent purchasing requirements.

"We do not deal at all with the general public," she said. "We deal with first responders.

Nash expressed her fears of people potentially impersonating law enforcement.

"It's actually been one of our No. 1 fears that somebody would be able to get a hold of that and impersonate officers," Nash said.

Her store enforces strict credential checks for buyers, a practice not mandated across all similar establishments.

She explained it is up to the stores' discretion to require asking for credentials. However, with online shops also selling police gear, Nash is fearful.

"If you really wanted to impersonate an officer, I don't think it's very hard," Nash said.

This sentiment has been echoed by Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who remarked on the disturbing ease of obtaining such items online.

Nash is committed to ensuring her products do not end up in the wrong hands.

"We destroy it, literally destroy it," Nash said. "We cut it up. We scissor it up to make sure that it's not reusable."

She aims to maintain the trust of law enforcement agencies by safeguarding their equipment. She also said if anyone wants to buy her clothes who is not law enforcement, she advises they purchase them online from another vendor, as an extra precaution.

Authorities, including the FBI, ATF and PBSO, continue to investigate how Allen acquired the uniforms and other law enforcement items.