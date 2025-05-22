Palm Beach Gardens Police dispatcher recognized for “outstanding" performance during mall shooting

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — On Valentine's Day last year, chaos erupted at The Gardens Mall as gunfire rang out, prompting panic among shoppers.

Katie Kendall Jackson, a dispatcher at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Station, was on duty that day, managing an overwhelming influx of emergency calls.

“It became quite chaotic,” Jackson recalled.

Palm Beach Gardens Police dispatcher recognized for “outstanding" performance

As the dispatch center was flooded with requests for assistance, Jackson reported receiving “countless” calls, "hundreds, perhaps," amid the turmoil.

A subsequent public records request revealed that she and her team had to filter through 225 service calls related to the incident. Having trained fellow dispatchers since 2016, Jackson expressed her satisfaction with her team's preparedness during the emergency.

“I have a lot of people that I’m very proud of,” Jackson said.

Jackson's exemplary leadership during the crisis did not go unnoticed.

Police Chief Dominick Pape nominated her for the Communications Training Officer of the Year at this year’s LEO awards. He commended her not only for her training abilities but also for her capacity to maintain composure for herself, her team, and concerned shoppers during the incident.

In his nomination form, Chief Pape described Jackson as an “invaluable asset” with “outstanding job performance.”

Upon learning of her nomination, Jackson expressed both surprise and gratitude. She underscored the vital importance of remaining calm in chaotic situations.

“I’m the answer to somebody who’s having a horrific day, and I have to get them help,” Jackson explained.

Palm Beach Gardens 'Screams of ... terror' heard during Gardens Mall shooting Joel Lopez

She was acutely aware of the dangers her officers faced while responding to what she initially perceived as a potential mass shooting.

"Officer safety is paramount in my job. I want to ensure that everyone makes it home," Jackson asserted.

Once the initial chaos subsided, it became clear that the situation was an isolated incident between two individuals, both of whom are now serving prison sentences. Jackson felt immense relief that no one was injured that day.

“Knowing that nobody got hurt and that everyone went home is such a relief,” Jackson said. “It makes me feel like I’ve played a role in putting bad people behind bars.”

Palm Beach Gardens Suspect in Gardens Mall shooting learns his fate Scott Sutton

With 14 years of experience in dispatch, Jackson has handled thousands of calls, but will always remember the ones from that fateful Valentine's Day.

“That was probably the most serious,” she reflected.

Despite being nominated for the award, Jackson emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of all dispatchers who share the demands of the job.

“This award feels like a thank you that I don’t hear often,” Jackson said. “It’s something I should share with the entire team. Even in the midst of the hardest calls, we operate like a well-oiled machine. I’m so proud of them.”