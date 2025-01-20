Palm Beach County's Republican Party hosts President Trump's inauguration party

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The newly elected chairman of Palm Beach County's Republican Party Carl Cascio was initially invited to D.C. to welcome President Trump into office.

However, he decided to stay in town to gather supporters and remind residents of the importance of this presidential term.

A crowd of more than 100 attendees gathered at the National Croquet Center to show their support, along with Cascio, for President Donald Trump.

"It's been a long time coming. Everybody here today, the people that are on the Republican Executive Committee of Palm Beach County, have been working, it seems like, for four years to get to this day,” said Cascio.

WPTV "It's been a long time coming," said Carl Cascio.



"I haven't worn this hat in four years. This is the first time I've worn it, in four years, waiting on this moment," said Wayne Posner, an attendee of the event.

Cascio says President Trump will bring needed change to the office and restore voters' faith in politicians.

"Righting the ship and getting us back on course where we need to be as a nation. Becoming the great country that we know we are capable of being," said Cascio. His statements were backed by several attendees, who said President Trump will have to undo the wrongdoings by the previous administration.

"It's critical that we have full transparency of where our money has gone. Especially with Ukraine. Where did the weapons go, and where did the money go?” said Maria Zack, a member of the Republican Party of Palm Beach.

"We need to control our expeditures and get inflation down, so that people can afford to live in their houses and drive their cars," said fellow Republican Party member Ron Howard.

Before the crowd left for the day, they gave President Trump a standing ovation as he announced “the golden age of America begins right now.”