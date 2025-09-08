Palm Beach County works to establish framework for transportation, mobility for the future

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the community are invited to attend a series of meetings in Palm Beach County that will shape the future of transportation and mobility.

Officials have scheduled eight public meetings and a public survey, available on the new PBCMoves website, that will work to provide a countywide vision for the future "for decades to come."

The meetings are all scheduled for September, but the survey will be open through Oct. 18.

"Responses from the surveys will inform the Countywide Transportation Master Plan's (CTMP) strengths and opportunities analysis and help shape strategies for a safe, efficient, and resilient transportation network," the county said.

Officials said the (CTMP) will establish a shared vision for mobility across all modes — driving, walking, biking, transit, freight and emerging technologies.

The county said the plan will work to prepare for growth through 2050.

"Public input is vital to building a plan that reflects the needs of residents, businesses and communities," Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo said in a statement. "These meetings and the survey give everyone a voice in shaping the County's transportation future."

PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE:

Jupiter / Palm Beach Gardens

Includes: Palm Beach Shores, Tequesta, North Palm Beach, Juno Beach

Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Palm Beach Gardens Branch

Address: 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person

Western Palm Beach County / Glades

Includes: Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee, Loxahatchee Groves, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Westlake

Venue: Palm Beach State College: Loxahatchee Campus

Address: 15845 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person

Lake Worth / Greenacres

Includes: Palm Springs, Atlantis, Lake Clarke Shores, Cloud Lake, Atlantis

Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Main Branch

Address: 3650 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person

Delray Beach / Boynton Beach / Boca Raton

Includes: South Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Ocean Ridge, Manalapan, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Golf, Highland Beach

Venue: Arts Garage

Address: 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 | 5 – 7 p.m. | In-person

West Boynton Beach / West Delray

Includes: Unincorporated Palm Beach County areas west of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach

Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Canyon Branch

Address: 8915 Senator Joe Abruzzo Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 1 – 3 p.m. | In-person

West Palm Beach

Includes: Haverhill, Glen Ridge, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach

Venue: Government Center Chambers

Address: 301 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person

Riviera Beach / Mangonia Park

Includes: Palm Beach Shores, Lake Park

Venue: Riviera Beach CRA Community Center (Clean and Safe Office)

Address: 1229 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person

Countywide: Palm Beach County

Includes: All municipalities, unincorporated Palm Beach County communities and surrounding areas

Venue: Palm Beach County Vista Center - Room 4750

Address: 2300 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411-2741

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person

