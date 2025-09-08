Palm Beach County works to establish framework for transportation, mobility for the future

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the community are invited to attend a series of meetings in Palm Beach County that will shape the future of transportation and mobility.
Officials have scheduled eight public meetings and a public survey, available on the new PBCMoves website, that will work to provide a countywide vision for the future "for decades to come."
The meetings are all scheduled for September, but the survey will be open through Oct. 18.
"Responses from the surveys will inform the Countywide Transportation Master Plan's (CTMP) strengths and opportunities analysis and help shape strategies for a safe, efficient, and resilient transportation network," the county said.
Officials said the (CTMP) will establish a shared vision for mobility across all modes — driving, walking, biking, transit, freight and emerging technologies.
The county said the plan will work to prepare for growth through 2050.
"Public input is vital to building a plan that reflects the needs of residents, businesses and communities," Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo said in a statement. "These meetings and the survey give everyone a voice in shaping the County's transportation future."
PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULE:
Jupiter / Palm Beach Gardens
Includes: Palm Beach Shores, Tequesta, North Palm Beach, Juno Beach
Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Palm Beach Gardens Branch
Address: 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person
Western Palm Beach County / Glades
Includes: Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee, Loxahatchee Groves, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Westlake
Venue: Palm Beach State College: Loxahatchee Campus
Address: 15845 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee, FL 33470
Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person
Lake Worth / Greenacres
Includes: Palm Springs, Atlantis, Lake Clarke Shores, Cloud Lake, Atlantis
Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Main Branch
Address: 3650 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person
Delray Beach / Boynton Beach / Boca Raton
Includes: South Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Gulf Stream, Briny Breezes, Ocean Ridge, Manalapan, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Golf, Highland Beach
Venue: Arts Garage
Address: 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444
Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 | 5 – 7 p.m. | In-person
West Boynton Beach / West Delray
Includes: Unincorporated Palm Beach County areas west of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach
Venue: Palm Beach County Library: Canyon Branch
Address: 8915 Senator Joe Abruzzo Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33472
Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 1 – 3 p.m. | In-person
West Palm Beach
Includes: Haverhill, Glen Ridge, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach
Venue: Government Center Chambers
Address: 301 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person
Riviera Beach / Mangonia Park
Includes: Palm Beach Shores, Lake Park
Venue: Riviera Beach CRA Community Center (Clean and Safe Office)
Address: 1229 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 | Noon – 2 p.m. | In-person
Countywide: Palm Beach County
Includes: All municipalities, unincorporated Palm Beach County communities and surrounding areas
Venue: Palm Beach County Vista Center - Room 4750
Address: 2300 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411-2741
Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 18 | 6 – 8 p.m. | In-person