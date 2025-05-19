Palm Beach County to welcome one of the world's most famous soccer clubs 

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Real Madrid has selected Gardens North County District Park as its training base for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The squad arrives in June, and crews are already upgrading fields 1 and 2, where the team will conduct its training. Temporary buildings now flank each end of the fields to serve the club’s needs.

All training sessions will be closed to the public, so the grandstands on site are reserved exclusively for team use.

Nearly $100,000 for the build-out is being provided through a partnership with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

City of Palm Beach Gardens officials estimate the economic impact to be approximately $15 million.

So, what attracted Real Madrid to the facility? We're told it's the way the fields are built and the grass.

"I think it's the attention to cultivating a turf system that can withstand weather and the elements. These fields drain so quickly that a team can get out there and play within about an hour of a major rainstorm. So, it starts from the substructure built up through the turf and the teams love it," Charlotte Presensky with the City of Palm Beach Gardens said.

This isn't the first time that Palm Beach Gardens has actually hosted big-time football teams. Last year, they had the national team from Uruguay, then in January/February of this year, they had five MLS teams practicing at Gardens North County District Park for a training camp.

In other big news, Lynn University will be hosting Manchester City for a training camp as well.