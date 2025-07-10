Palm Beach County takes action on future flood risks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of the rising costs of insurance rates, as well as the possible danger residents face during hurricane season.

The combination has left many of you who are already on a tight budget, facing the dilemma of whether to spend the extra money in flood insurance or to forgo coverage entirely.

We searched for solutions and learned on Tuesday, Palm Beach County commissioners approved the resolution to adopt a "Watershed Master Plan."

This plan will identify and address existing and future flood risks, while charting a course for effective solutions.

The Watershed Master Plan has been years in the making.

In 2022, Palm Beach County staff including the Planning, Zoning, and Building staff teamed up with Florida Atlantic University when the Florida Department of Emergency Management offered a grant opportunity to areas that have a Watershed Master Plan.

Together, they laid the groundwork for a comprehensive countywide Watershed Master Plan, which encompasses all areas of Palm Beach County.

Individual municipalities can implement the county's plan or adopt it as they see fit, providing a framework for local flood management.

The Watershed Master Plan is a crucial piece in the larger puzzle of FEMA's Community Rating System (CRS), a voluntary program designed to emphasize superior floodplain management practices that exceed the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.

Currently, over 1,500 communities participate in the CRS nationwide.

In Palm Beach County, several municipalities have already implemented their Watershed Master Plan to improve flood resilience.

In CRS communities, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community’s efforts that address the three goals of the program.

The CRS outlines significant goals:

1. Reduce and Avoid Flood Damage**: Protecting insurable properties from water damage.

2. Support Insurance Aspects of The NFIP**: Enhancing overall community support and engagement.

3. Foster Comprehensive Floodplain Management**: Encouraging sustainable development practices.

Currently Palm Beach County is ranked as a Class 5 community, but it could move up to a Class 4 ranking if they successfully implement the Watershed Master Plan, resulting in a potential 5% decrease in flood insurance premiums for residents.

The Watershed Master Plan serves as a tool to identify and mitigate risks associated with flooding, redevelopment, new development, and climate change.

It accounts for a predicted five feet of sea level rise and the impact of a hundred-year storm event.

Establishing the plan provides credit under the CRS, acknowledging the county’s proactive approach to future flood risks without necessitating immediate capital drainage projects.

Commissioner Sara Baxter raised concerns about how changing floodplain elevations might affect the county's agricultural industry, noting that the new elevations fall under the exemption of the Right to Farm Act.

In response, county staff stressed the need for collaboration among neighboring counties and cities since the watershed impacts various regions and sectors, including agricultural areas.

In a Lake Worth Beach neighborhood, local resident Greg Richter shared his experience with flood insurance, which has cost him an estimated $12,000 over the past eight years. Despite never having filed a claim, he would “never not have flood insurance” given his home’s proximity to flooding risks.

He said the cost for his insurance has gone up year after year.

"The biggest problem we have with flooding in this area is when the storm drainage sewers get backed up, or when the tide pushes in, that's when we've had the road out here flood. It looks like a little river out there, it's a few inches deep," said Ritcher.

He said the water has gotten as far passing the hedges on the edge of his property.

At his neighbor's house down the road, BJ Hawk said flooding has pushed water into her garage.

"When we first moved in we tried to get insurance and it was so expensive, in fact they wouldn't call us back so we just flowed with it," said Hawk. "At this point 14 years later, the money we saved we can take care of any type of floods that happened here."

That's when Hawk's family opted out of flood insurance years ago, saving what Hawk said has been over $100,000 in the process.

"I’ve calculated it up and in the 14 years, we would've paid more than what we actually paid for the house," said Hawk.

“If it (flood insurance) was more affordable do you think you would consider it?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

“Yeah, but here it's just so unaffordable. Look at all the money we've saved," Hawk replied.

Palm Beach County leaders are now pushing for researching flood solutions in both urban and western agricultural areas, the focus remains on ensuring community safety while reigniting discussions on the importance of affordable flood insurance.