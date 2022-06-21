Palm Beach County to spray for mosquitoes Tuesday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Spend any time outdoors and you know mosquitoes remain on the prowl.

"Usually, as the sun goes down it seems to be the worse at least it is for our backyard," Alan Beswick said.

He said even with screens in the backyard he can't keep out the little "flying vampires," better known as mosquitoes.

"They'll chew on your legs when you're watching television," he said.

Relief is a flight away. Palm Beach County is planning to spray for mosquitoes by aircraft Tuesday, a half-hour after sunset.

They are targeting populated areas west of Military Trail spraying 260 thousand acres. Areas that include Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, and unincorporated Lake Worth, to name a few. The spraying will also include the Glades communities.

"When the rain started getting heavy," Orlando Santos said.

Santos lives across the street from Alan. He said he made sure there was no standing water anywhere on his property. Yet, the mosquitoes are bad.

"I have a spray all over. I got a spray here, a spray on the porch, I got a spray in the shed," he said.

The county said they will work around the weather if needed to help provide some relief to the pesky problem.

"I think it's a good idea too," Alan said.

The mosquito patrol said if you're going to be outside after dark, use insect repellent containing DEET and wear pants and a long-sleeve shirt.

