Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect of deputy stabbing Tuesday evening

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in the stabbing of a deputy Tuesday evening.

PBSO told WPTV the scene occurred nearby Lake Worth Plaza when an off-duty deputy was stabbed twice, once in the arm and once in the chest.

WPTV PBSO outide a scene near Lake Worth Plaza after a deputy was stabbed Aug. 27, 2024.

PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said another off-duty deputy was nearby the scene and responded to the injured officer. The suspect then took a deputy's car and fled the scene. It is unclear at this time which deputy's car was stolen.

Bradshaw said the suspect drove the car a mile away from the scene before abandoning the vehicle.

PBSO is searching for a 5'10" black male in his late 40s to early 50s, wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a gray hat.

WPTV PBSO outside a deputy stabbing scene at Lake Worth Plaza in Lake Worth.

Despite a few obstacles, Bradshaw said he strongly believes PBSO will catch the suspect by the end of the night.

"Number one, it's hot, number two, rush hour traffic, number three it's in a densely populated area. But, we'll work through this, we can do this," Bradshaw said. "We feel certain that before the night is over with we will get the guy."

The deputy is in critical but stable condition, according to PBSO.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV News for updates.