Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly Lake Park shooting

LAKE PARK, Fla. — Gunshot wounds left a man dead in a shooting early this morning.

The shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. in the 300 block of 6th Street, Lake Park.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found one male that was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.

According to a spokeswoman for PBSO, the detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating this shooting as a homicide.

There is no threat to the public.

