Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has allowed deputies to carry Narcan in view of the current opioid overdose epidemic and large importation of Fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said the decision comes after numerous contacts with local, state, and federal partners on carrying Narcan by their officers.

PBSO will conduct a 3-year study on the use and results of having its officers carrying Narcan to determine continued deployment.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the county will need to decide on the funding of approximately $200,000 to implement Narcan deployment.

According to Bradshaw, the money is not in the agency's present budget or the one presented for next year.