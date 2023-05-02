Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announces he's running for 6th term

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's longest-serving sheriff isn't ready to hang up his badge anytime soon.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Bradshaw, who has 50 years of experience in law enforcement, has already served five terms as sheriff. He was first elected as Palm Beach County sheriff in 2004.

In the 2020 election, Bradshaw defeated former captain and retired veteran Lauro Diaz.

The sheriff underwent a heart procedure last year, but sheriff's office spokesman Teri Barbera said the procedure was elective and not due to an emergency.

Bradshaw began his career in law enforcement as a member of the West Palm Beach Police Department, where he rose through the ranks before being appointed chief of police.

"I've dedicated my life to serve and protect the citizens of Palm Beach County. As sheriff, I have ensured Palm Beach County has one of the nation's premier law enforcement agencies," Bradshaw said in a written statement. "We have taken down the gangs, busted up the pill mills, hunted down cyber predators and locked up human traffickers. From community policing to the front lines of homeland security, Palm Beach County is safer today than ever before. I am running for reelection to finish the job and keep your safety priority #1."

Bradshaw is the 16th sheriff to serve as the county's chief law enforcement officer since the agency's inception in 1909.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office comprises six departments, 4,300 employees and roughly 1,500 volunteers.