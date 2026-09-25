Palm Beach County scraps resident task force for AI data centers, plans to hire consultants

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is changing course on how it will develop new regulations for AI data centers during its one-year moratorium, scrapping a planned resident-led task force and instead hiring outside consultants at a potential cost of up to $2 million to taxpayers.

The decision marks a significant shift from the county's initial plan, which emphasized creating a resident task force to help guide the new rules. The pivot, made during Thursday's commission meeting, is drawing mixed reactions from residents who will ultimately foot the bill.

A Shift from Task Force to Consultants

Commissioners argued that the complexity of AI data center technology requires specialized knowledge that a volunteer committee may not possess.

"I don’t know that we need a committee, I think what we need is a consultant that’s an expert in the field," said Commissioner Joel Flores, who originally championed the task force idea.

Commissioner Marci Woodward agreed, suggesting that hiring experts would be more efficient. "I fear we are adding an extra layer of work not only for the staff but also for interested parties and the public who want to participate in this as well," she said.

However, the expertise comes with a hefty price tag. Early estimates presented at the meeting place the cost of hiring a consulting firm between $200,000 and $2 million.

Taxpayers React to the Cost

The decision to spend taxpayer money on outside experts rather than empower a resident committee is not sitting well with everyone.

"If it's going to cost taxpayer money, to me, it seems like it's a superfluous use of that money," said resident David Salvato.

Taxpayer Juan Rivero expressed concern about losing direct public influence. "Who's paying for them?" he asked. "We don't have a voice on it, even though we're paying for it."

Other residents, like Vivian Diaz, believe it's a necessary expense. "It's the best thing we can do as a community," she said. "Especially we paying for it."

What's Next for Public Input

While the formal task force is off the table, residents can still voice their opinions during public comment periods at future commission meetings. For some, the core issue is ensuring the final regulations serve the community's best interests.

"It shouldn't be polarized. It's 'What's good for the community? What's the bottom line?'" Rivero said. "Let's figure out how to make it happen."

The county aims to draft and approve the new data center regulations before the one-year moratorium expires on Sept. 24, 2027.

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