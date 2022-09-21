Watch Now
Palm Beach County residents share differing opinions on Trump lawsuit

From Jupiter to West Palm Beach, reaction mixed
Residents in Jupiter and West Palm Beach are sharing their opinions on the new lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Sep 21, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — Palm Beach County residents are sharing different opinions about the lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

"I'm a big Trump fan. I'm very much in favor of his policies. I think he did a lot of good things for America," Wes Harris said.

WPTV caught up with Harris outside a restaurant in Jupiter's Abacoa. He said he was suspicious of the lawsuit facing Trump and his family.

Jupiter is where the former president owns a golf course in the area.

"I think it's wrong because Trump is amazing. He's done great things for us, and I just think it's wrong that they're invading his privacy, his property," Melissa Weeks said.

No one wanted to go on camera speaking against Trump. Most said they feared people coming after them for their opinions. So, it took driving back to West Palm Beach to get anyone who supports the lawsuit to speak.

"He's a fraudulent person. He's a liar. He's sexist. Everything that people have been saying. It's not surprising he's being sued," George Jackson said. "So much scamming is going on, they just cover it up. It's got to be a point you got to pay for the consequences of your actions at some point in time."

There were people genuinely afraid to speak about the issue because they were concerned about others coming after them for what they believed.

