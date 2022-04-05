Palm Beach County raises awareness for sexual violence survivors

PALM EACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center wants to bring hundreds of community members together to show their support for victims of sexual violence.

On Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., they will be hosting the sixth annual “Field of Hope.”

According to the Victim Services Director Nicole Bishop, one in six women have been sexually assaulted. She says in Palm Beach County they served 604 victims in 2021. However, she says sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes. They want to change that.

“I would really like to see a wide range of people from our community, from all groups, ages, to come forward and show support," Bishop said. "So that someone who has been assaulted sees someone that looks like them in our crowd of people showing their support."

They hope to bring 604 community members and survivors together Tuesday to represent the number of adult and child survivors assisted by Victim Services in 2021.

“I think that most of us know someone in our lives who has been effected by this crime," Bishop said. "And it's so, so important that people know they are supported, so that they can come forward, [and know] that there is a place to go here in Palm Beach County."

The event will take place at the SART Center, 4210 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach.

Everyone is welcome to attend. To register for the event, click here.

Victim services will be available on site.