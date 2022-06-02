Palm Beach County non-profit celebrates foster children's achievements

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — ChildNet Palm Beach County manages services and support for the community's most vulnerable children, especially children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

On Thursday, the organization will recognize 45 youths who are receiving their high school diplomas, GEDs, vocational certifications, or college diplomas at the annual Foster Youth Graduation Achievement Celebration.

CEO of ChildNet Larry Rein says it’s inspiring to see these children and youth overcome so much adversity.

"Young people like this can prove that you can succeed and succeed extraordinarily well if you have the resilience, the strength, the drive, and you get maybe a little bit of support to help you through," Rein said.

Kathrell Hicks is one of the students celebrating the completion of her associates degree Thursday.

She entered the foster care system at 11 years old. She says her journey wasn't easy. Her instability at home started to impact her grades and her behavior, but she joined ChildNet in eighth grade and says they're help was crucial in getting her to where she is today.

"It kind of shows me to just like work hard and not give up," Hicks said. "And if you need help, don't feel bad for asking for it."

Hicks is now working towards a Bachelor degree in communications from Florida Atlantic University.

The celebration will take place at the Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach.