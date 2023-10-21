Palm Beach County motorsports advocates urge for racetracks to combat street crimes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Operation Hot Wheels" has been cracking down on drivers performing dangerous stunts on public intersections.

The crime is known as "street takeovers" where cars block off intersections and perform dangerous stunts, coming close to onlookers.

"It's endangering my children, my pets and everybody on the road," Shannon Michaud who lives on an intersection that's been a target of the crime.

WPTV first interviewed her in February of this year.

WPTV Shannon Michaud of West Palm Beach has street racing has been a big concern in her neighborhood.

"Since we saw you last, how have things been for you?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"It's been a little bit better," Michaud said. "We definitely hear it every now and then down the street."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they've been collaborating with other agencies, gathering intelligence from community members, along with social media tips, on upcoming street takeovers.

The sheriff's office said between April and July, 15 people have been arrested and 196 people have been cited through "Operation Hot Wheels."

The recent death of 29-year-old woman who was killed during a street race is raising red flags for motorsports advocates.

"It's a shame what happened, but it could have been prevented in my opinion," Madelyn Marconi, a motorsports advocate, said.

WPTV Madelyn Marconi supports a facility being established where drivers can race in a safe environment off of public streets.

Motorsports advocates are hoping plans to open a new raceway in Palm Beach County keep racers off the streets.

"It is running rampant, so we just need a place where we can go and everyone can go and race safely in a sanctioned facility," Marconi said. "Growing up at the racetrack, you know racing is for the racetracks, driving carefully is for the streets."

Marconi is in support of the new raceway, as well as an idea to use the Palm Beach County Glades Airport, also known as the Pahokee Airport, as a temporary drag strip while the raceway proposal gets in motion.

"Why the Pahokee airport? Why is it such a good spot for this?" asked Lopez.

Palm Beach County Government There is a proposal to make the Palm Beach County Glades Airport a temporary drag strip.

"An airport in general is just a great location just because it's a straight runway," Marconi said. "There's so much space. There's a lot of room, and it allows these people to open up their cars and have fun with it in a controlled environment."

Plans for new motorsports parks begin as early as Tuesday, and those with the sport hope commissioners give the projects the green light.

"The support is there. The need is there," Marconi said. "The community is asking, so we're just hoping the county is listening."

West Palm Beach police said they have installed new cameras and license plate readers throughout the city to help catch dangerous drivers.