Palm Beach County man, 56, arrested for attacking boss with machete, 'severing' her nose

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is in jail after, deputies say, he cut the nose off a woman as he attacked two people with a machete at a stable in Palm Beach County.

Abundio Jasso, 56, appeared in court Wednesday morning after an overnight arrest.

Palm Beach County Judge Donald Hafele called Jasso’s charges “very serious” during his first appearance.

According to court documents obtained by WPTV journalist Victor Jorges, Jasso was hired as a horse groom at a stable ran by Aimee Waters. Court records said Waters told deputies Jasso refused to get his work done and would drink on the job often.

Waters told deputies the man attacked her Tuesday night after she went to check in on the work and asked him to finish his tasks.

She approached Jasso with another person living at the stable, Joseph Hawk, according to the probable cause affidavit for this case.

Jasso reportedly lives on the job site and refused to finish his tasks and shined a flashlight into Waters’ and Hawk’s eyes before the two went on to finish Jasso’s tasks in the stable.

He apparently then approached Hawks and Waters, shined a light in their eyes again and struck Waters “violently in the face causing her to fall to the ground.”

Court records said Hawks got in between Jasso and Waters, and they were able to escape and call 911. The document said Hawk saw Jasso hit Waters, “severing her nose entirely off her face.”

Jasso admitted to deputies that responded to the call that he had hit them with the machete.

He’s facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder.