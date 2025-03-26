Palm Beach County launches portal to help unsheltered families, individuals

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Palm Beach County announced this week the launch of a portal designed to assist unsheltered families and individuals residing in the county.

WPTV reported last week that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Palm Beach County dropped to 1,520 from 2,126 in 2024.

WATCH BELOW: Numbers show homeless numbers down in Palm Beach County

Cases of homelessness in Palm Beach County decreased

According to the Community Services Department, the portal is accessible to the following individuals:



Individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness

Concerned community members seeking to assist those in need

Local law enforcement officers identifying individuals in crisis

The county said upon submission of a referral, the request will be directed to the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) at the Community Services Department who will then begin to work connecting individuals to appropriate resources, shelter and supportive services.

Palm Beach County 'Good news': Homeless count shows decrease but some may be unaccounted for Joel Lopez

Click here to visit the assistance portal. It is also available at any of the eight self-service kiosk locations in the county.

Each kiosk is equipped with a touch screen menu of services and programs and a built-in scanner/printer.

Below are the eight self-service kiosk locations in Palm Beach County:

