Palm Beach County judge denies emergency request to halt Project Tango AI data center vote

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County judge denied an emergency request to halt the proposal temporarily and, in turn, the July 15th vote on Project Tango, a controversial proposal for a hyperscale AI data center in Loxahatchee, allowing the process to move forward while a lawsuit between the property's two owners continues through the courts.

According to court documents, the minority owner of the property, WPB Logistics LLC, sued majority owner PBA Holdings Inc., citing multiple issues with the proposal set to have a county commission vote on July 15th. It filed a request for an emergency injunction to compel a judge to rule that the proposal set for that vote be pulled as the case works its way through the courts.

It was denied; the judge did not explain the reason for the denial.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman reached out to County Mayor Sara Baxter who said that if that judge approved the request, Project Tango would have needed to have its proposal pulled from consideration and resubmitted. That, she says would have resulted in the controversial proposal falling under Palm Beach County's newly passed AI moratorium.

Project Tango is a massive AI data center planned near Southern Boulevard and State Road 7. The location has raised concerns because it sits near Saddle View Elementary School and several neighborhoods.

Residents are worried about noise, along with high energy and water use. The Palm Beach County School Board also opposed the project over student safety and environmental concerns.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman reached out to Project Tango manager Ernie Cox for comment. Cox said he cannot comment on an ongoing litigation.