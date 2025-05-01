Palm Beach County is cracking down on unlicensed contractors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We're working to find answers into concerns by some of you who have reached out to WPTV about problems you've had with unlicensed contractors.

It's an issue that Palm Beach County officials said is on the rise as May kicks off their Building Safety Month.

"Contractor fraud how prevalent is it in Palm Beach County?"

"Very prevalent," said Rick Torrance. "There's so many unlicensed contractors we don't know where to start. It's pretty much like emptying the ocean with a spoon. It's a daily grind for us."

He's the director of contract regulations with Palm Beach County who said they're cracking down, already issuing 350% more citations, so far, this year compared to last year.

Torrance said fines come with a $500 charge per offense.

So far in the last 4 months, they have received 287 complaints and issued 148 citations in regard to unlicensed contractors.

Last year in total, they received 842 complaints and issued 227 citations.

The common projects they've had reported issues with are remodels to kitchens and bathrooms, as well as water heater and air conditioner change outs.

"Why would you say people operating without a license?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"It's about $450 to get licensed. The issue is we require a background check; we do a credit check to make sure they're financially worthy to run a business," said Torrance. "We don't want criminals in people's houses."

It's a potentially dangerous situation, he said, as an unlicensed contractor may not have the experience to do the job.

Torrance also said if an unlicensed contractor is also without insurance, if they're injured while they're on your property, they could sue your homeowner's insurance.

"Do your due diligence, and vet people and make sure that they are who they say they are," said Jean Geiger. "This contractor canceled on me so many times."

She lives at Governor's Pointe in North Palm Beach and said she had issues with a contractor she met through word of mouth.

Geiger said she did not check to see if he had a license, trusting the sources that recommended the contractor, and visiting the site of a previous project they had worked on.

"I heard excuses like bible study, flat tires, I had surgeries, it was unbelievable, and it was very, very disappointing," said Geiger.

She said trying to update the condo left her at a loss of over $200,000, after she had to hire a new, licensed contractor who had to repair work that was already done by the previous contractor.

"It's very overwhelming, emotionally, physiologically, physically, it's been a nightmare," said Geiger. "A lot of sleepless nights."

So what can you do to make sure your contractor is licensed?

The county has a registry of everyone that is licensed to be a contractor.

It's free to access and you can search the contractor you're looking to hire and see if their license is active, expired, or if they have insurance.

If you've been a victim, you do have some rights to try and get some of your money back.

You can apply to the Florida Homeowners' Construction Recovery Fund to see if you qualify.

Torrance said his department attends a monthly economic crimes meeting, where they meet with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and discuss cases and exchange information, which can lead to arrests.