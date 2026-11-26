WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Palm Beach County home-based baking businesses are turning a love of baking into neighborhood side hustles, using social media to connect with customers without opening traditional storefronts.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache first noticed the small bakery stands appearing on her own TikTok feed. She connected with Sweet Marie’s in West Palm Beach and DynastyDough in Boca Raton to learn how the entrepreneurs behind them are building businesses from home.

WATCH: Palm Beach County home bakers build businesses through social media

Palm Beach County home bakers turn social media buzz into neighborhood businesses

A mother-daughter business in West Palm Beach

Along Florida Avenue in West Palm Beach, Nicola Billows and her mother, Celina Billows, operate Sweet Marie’s.

The two told WPTV they both have full-time jobs. Nicola Billows works as a nurse and handles the business’s social media, while her mother, an accountant, does the baking.

“She was well-known throughout my high school for her cookies and just her baking in general,” Nicola Billows said. “So I was like, mom, let’s make this come to life.”

Before opening their stand, the pair said they distributed hundreds of free samples throughout their neighborhood. Customers can now stop by their Florida Avenue stand Monday through Saturday.

Celina Billows said balancing the bakery with her career can be demanding.

“It’s definitely a challenge to balance both my job and then baking, but you know what, we make it work,” she said.

For her daughter, the business offers another kind of benefit.

“My job can be, like, very heavy and overwhelming most nights, so this is just such a good outlet,” Nicola Billows said.

Operating a small neighborhood stand also requires trust. Sweet Marie’s uses an honor system, which Celina Billows said has left her encouraged by the community’s response.

“I have had my faith restored in humanity,” she said. “There are so many wonderful people, and we are on an honor system and, like, every day, we’re amazed.”

A few miles away, another baker is finding his own community of customers.

DynastyDough grows in Boca Raton

Along Northwest 35th Lane in Boca Raton, Peyton Ming operates DynastyDough while also working full-time as a Realtor.

Ming told WPTV he has baked since he was young. He built his bakery stand using recycled materials given to him by people in the community.

“What better way to connect with the community than to sell bread in the community?” Ming said. “I just think that food and good bread in general brings people together.”

DynastyDough offers items including bread, muffins and bagels, with pre-order pickups available on Fridays.

Ming said the response after promoting his business on social media caught him by surprise.

“I had so many people come by on the very first week, and I was shocked,” he said.

Florida cottage food law allows home-based businesses to operate

Home-based food businesses such as these operate under rules established by Florida law.

Under Florida’s cottage food law, a qualifying cottage food operation is exempt from the state's food permitting requirement if it follows the law and does not exceed $250,000 in annual gross sales of cottage food products. The law also allows cottage food businesses to sell and accept payments online, but prohibits wholesale sales. Florida law includes additional requirements governing eligible cottage food operations and product labeling.

For entrepreneurs such as Ming, running a business from home allows work and community to intersect.

“Of course, it’s still a job, but it feels much more real life when I’m able to connect with the community and do it from the comfort of my own home and my own neighborhood,” he said.

Neither business owner knows exactly where the venture will take them. For now, they are continuing to bake, post on social media and build their customer bases one order at a time.

Asked what he would tell someone who has an idea but is hesitant to pursue it, Ming offered advice from his own experience.

“You can do something and start something scared and learn along the way,” he said. “That’s something that I really fall back on every time, and I think about how far I’ve come.”

Where to find them

Sweet Marie’s is located at 1211 Florida Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For updates on availability and bakery stand information, follow Sweet Marie’s on Instagram.

For DynastyDough pickup and location information, visit DynastyDough on TikTok.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.