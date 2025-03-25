Palm Beach County group worried 2 bills could change citizen-led amendments process

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida's legislative session unfolds, voters are keeping a close eye on two critical bills making their way through the House and Senate: HB 1205 and SB 7016.

These proposed laws could create significant barriers for voters attempting to add amendments to the ballot.

WATCH: Group raises concerns about 2 new bills

Group says citizen-led amendments are in jeopardy

Both bills aim to limit sponsorships, increase regulations on signature collection, and impose stricter penalties for violations. Opponents warn that if passed, these measures could jeopardize democracy itself.

HB 1205 was introduced by Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, representing District 78, which includes parts of Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Its accompanying bill, SB 7016, was introduced by Republican Senators Don Gaetz and Erin Grall. Gaetz represents the Pensacola area. Grall represents Glades, Highlands, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, and part of St. Lucie County.

WPTV

Tuesday morning, a group gathered outside the offices of Rep. Meg Weinberger and Rep. Mike Caruso in Palm Beach County, hoping they’ll oppose the bills.

Debbie Chandler, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, was there, and said “making the process harder is not reform; it is voter suppression."

Another speaker at the rally, Kate Renchin from the Palm Beach County Voting Rights Coalition, had a similar stance.

“We want to protect our voices, protect the power of the people, protect our petitions. Vote no on HB 1205."

State The consequences of Florida meddling in abortion, marijuana issues Katie LaGrone

The discussion surrounding these bills gained momentum during the last general election, particularly regarding amendments related to abortion and recreational marijuana in Florida.

HB 1205 and SB 7016 are expected to be heard in front of a committee soon.

Advocacy groups are holding events across the state today to raise awareness about these legislative issues.

WPTV journalist Victor Jorges reached out to Gaetz, Grall and Persons-Mulicka for comment. They have not yet responded to our request for comment.