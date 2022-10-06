Palm Beach County Fire Rescue celebrates Fire Prevention Week by giving tips on fire safety

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate Fire Prevention Week.

The 2022 event will be observed from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Scape." The campaign aims to teach everyone about fire safety and prevention.

"Nowadays, because of the combustible properties of consumer products, home fires burn hotter and faster giving people as little as 2 minutes or less to escape," said PBCFR in a news release.

Here are some tips on how to prepare and stay safe in case of a fire:

PREPARE

Smoke alarms save lives! They sound in the fire’s early stage. Every home should have working smoke alarms in and out of bedrooms, hallways, main living areas and high on every story of your home.

Create an escape plan with two [2] ways out of each room in your home; typically, a door and window. Be sure you can open heavy windows and security bars. Get escape ladders for upper story windows.

Involve everyone in the home. Plan for family members who may need help or extra time like children, older adults, and pets.

Choose a meeting place outside for everyone to go- something stuck to the ground (i.e. tree, light post, mailbox) and easy for firefighters to see you.

PREVENT PANIC

Sleep with bedroom doors closed. Doors keep heat and smoke out.

Before you open a door, feel it with the back of your hand. The skin is thin and quick to sense heat.

If the door is hot, or it’s smoky on the other side, keep it closed and escape another way.

Smoke is hot, poisonous, and rises, making it hard to see. Get low under smoke.

Go outside, rush to your family’s meeting place and yell for help. Or, call 911 if you have your phone.

If you’re trapped upstairs, block the smoke with towels or blankets under the door.

GO TO the WINDOW and signal the firefighters with bright clothes, throw objects onto the ground, or shine a flashlight if it’s nighttime. Firefighters will see you AND quickly GET YOU OUT.

Get out and STAY OUT!



Anyone wishing to schedule a speaker for a presentation about fire safety for a community or organization is asked to call Palm Beach County Fire Rescue at 561-616-7033.

