Palm Beach County families face a youth mental health gap. A new FAU program aims to fill it.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For years, Palm Beach County has faced a shortage of mental health resources for children, leaving families vulnerable. Now, members of the community are stepping up to fill the need.

Florida Atlantic University is launching a new program to provide that support for free.

The program, called "OWLS-FLY" (short for Opportunity, Wellness, Leadership & Strength with Families Leading Youth), is being spearheaded by researchers Kelly Emelianchik-Key and Alex Fields inside the education building at FAU. It was made possible by a $1.2 million grant from the Children's Services Council of Palm Beach County.

The program will provide free mental health counseling for kids ages 6 through 17 and their families.

"We provide group counseling, individual counseling, family counseling, and we'll have some different parental supports that are going to take place," Emelianchik-Key said.

The space is still coming together with different rooms for family and individual therapy. There's also a room set up to provide care via telehealth. Emelianchik-Key said she anticipates the first clients to be served in January.

Fields said the stakes for young people are high.

"If you don't have solid mental health support, you can't build the foundation for a really healthy and high quality of life down the road," Fields said.

The program serves two needs: it helps families who need services, and it provides work experience for the people who are learning to provide them.

"We've worked with clinicians in the community, specifically for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and I've heard how long their wait lists are, and that they're not able to provide services for months and on out," Fields said.

Master's students and graduates will get work experience through the program. Michelle Abarca of the Children's Services Council hopes to take what's learned through FAU's program and scale it in the future.

"Working with FAU is particularly exciting for us because we are a data-driven organization, and with the research that's going to be taking place at FAU, we hope to learn. We hope to be able to replicate some of this at one point," Abarca said.

The program is funded for three years, but Emelianchik-Key and Fields hope to continue it for years to come.

"To be able to do this is a really great honor," Emelianchik-Key said.

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