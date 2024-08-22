Watch Now
Palm Beach drivers experience traffic delays during inclement weather due to Tri-Rail crossing arm issues

Tri-Rail alerted drivers on Facebook, saying weather and weak signals were behind the backup
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several Palm Beach County drivers experienced traffic delays after Tri-Rail's crossing arms stopped working Wednesday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Sheriffs’ deputies and West Palm Beach officers worked together to redirect traffic near I-95 and railway crossings.

Amada Munoz was one of the many drivers who says the malfunction impacted her drive home.

“I was stressed because it was time to go home. We need to have patience too because we went round and round," stated Munoz. "Then, I had to take Congress and Southern Boulevard to get to my destination.”

Tri-Rail alerted drivers on Facebook, saying weather and weak signals were behind the backups.

FPL crews were also on scene along Forest Hill Boulevard trying to repair outages.

WPTV reached out to Tri-Rail for a statement on the issue, but their offices were closed.

