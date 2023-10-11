Palm Beach County directs additional $25 million investment in Israel bonds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Clerk and Comptroller of Palm Beach County is making a move to boost support for Israel amid its conflict with Hamas.

Joseph Abruzzo directed an additional $25 million from Palm Beach County's investment portfolio to be invested in Israel bonds.

The investment was announced Wednesday morning at a news conference at the B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton.

Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo outlines why Palm Beach County is directing $25 million of its investment portfolio to be invested in Israel bonds.

"Israel is our greatest ally, and they need our full support in the aftermath of this horrific terrorist attack that slaughtered hundreds of innocent civilians — including 11 Americans thus far," Abruzzo said. "I am proud to show solidarity with the people of Israel and make Palm Beach County the first county in the nation to increase its investment in Israel bonds following their declaration of war against Hamas."

The money from the investment will reach Israel's government by this Friday, according to officials.

Abruzzo said this is probably not the last time they'll be increasing their investment.

"There could be no greater advocacy that we can do in our office right now than support the state of Israel," Abruzzo said. "What has happened and what has transpired in the past week is one of the most horrific things we have ever seen."

Officials representing the Israel bonds who attended the event clarified that this is not a donation but rather an investment.

The Israeli treasury will distribute the funds as they see fit.