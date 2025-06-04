Palm Beach County commissioners vote to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tuesday vote by Palm Beach County commissioners ended the county's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

This decision follows direction from President Donald Trump's administration, which threatens to pull federal funding from local governments not compliant with its guidance regarding DEI initiatives.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County commissioners vote to end DEI programs

Those concerns led Palm Beach County staff to recommend suspending portions of the county's equal business opportunity program.

The suspensions apply to anything that makes distinctions on sex or race, including the county's minority business and women's minority business programs.

One entrepreneur told WPTV that the program helped her company get looked at for their qualifications rather than her appearance.

Commissioners also removed gender identity protections.

County staff told commissioners they believe Tuesday's vote will reduce legal liability and preserve the county's ability to keep federal funding.