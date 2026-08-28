Palm Beach County commissioners give initial approval to 1-year moratorium on new hyperscale AI data centers

PAM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the first reading of a one-year moratorium on the construction of new hyperscale AI data centers. The temporary ban is intended to give county officials and staff time to research and draft comprehensive regulations for the fast-growing industry, which has faced increasing public scrutiny.

This local push for regulation comes as public opposition to data center construction grows nationwide. A new study from the University of Pennsylvania indicates that approximately 60% of Americans are opposed to data centers being built in their communities, a significant increase from earlier this year. The temporary halt in Palm Beach County allows leaders to address potential impacts before more facilities are proposed.

Crafting Future Regulations

During the meeting, commissioners and zoning staff discussed a range of potential rules that could be implemented following the one-year study period.

"I want to hear from all the experts myself," Commissioner Marci Woodward said. "A year could fly by pretty quickly, and so I don't want to be at the end of this trying to cram it into another 12-hour meeting."

Just some of the regulations discussed included:

Capping a facility's power consumption at 50 megawatts.

Requiring the public disclosure of the data center's end-user or operator.

Establishing new restrictions on water use, noise levels and heat emissions.

Creating a permanent task force to monitor the industry's evolution.

"Whatever task force we put together should continue to study how this technology continues to to evolve and what potential impacts it could play in the future," said Commissioner Joel Flores.

Connection to 'Project Tango'

The move follows the commission's rejection last month of "Project Tango," a controversial data center expansion proposal near the Arden community. Residents and commissioners cited concerns that the project could negatively affect nearby homes and Saddle View Elementary School.

Loxahatchee Acreage Palm Beach County rejects Project Tango AI data center Michael Hoffman

The county's action also aligns with a national trend, as other local and state governments implement similar moratoriums to better understand and manage AI-related development.

Next Steps for the Moratorium

The ordinance requires a second and final vote to be officially enacted. That public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the end of September.

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