Palm Beach County clarifies 5,000 'threats' at Trump International Airport were comments and complaints

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County officials are clarifying a staff report that more than 5,000 "security threats" had been made against President Donald J. Trump International Airport since its renaming, saying the "threats" were actually comments and complaints tied to the controversial name change.

The clarification came after Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo contacted WPTV following Wednesday's report in which county staff described the incidents as threats.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County clarifies airport 'threats' were comments and complaints

Palm Beach County clarifies airport 'threats' were comments and complaints

"Since the name change, we have received over 5,000 security threats at the airport," said Alessandro Marchesani, the director of legislative affairs for Palm Beach County, during a county meeting on Tuesday. "Forty-six have been determined to be credible for law enforcement to investigate."

According to Abruzzo, those investigations "were referred to local and federal law enforcement partners out of an abundance of caution because of their concerning or hostile nature."

In a statement sent after Wednesday's report aired on WPTV, Abruzzo said:

"I want to reassure the traveling public that, as of today and based on the information available to the County, we have not been advised by our law enforcement partners of any credible threat to President Donald J. Trump International Airport arising from the communications referenced in recent reporting."

Questions remain, however, about why county staff publicly characterized the messages as "security threats" in the first place.

When asked to clarify the discrepancy, the county responded that the term "security threats" was not fully explained after WPTV contacted official sources, including airport and county officials, for further information.

WPTV asked to speak with Abruzzo to inquire further, but the county said, "The administrator is not available at this time."

Despite the wording of the communications, county leaders acknowledged there is still an ongoing need for airport security upgrades.

"There has been a need for security improvements at the airport in terms of fencing, cameras, bollards, comprehensive security improvements," Marchesani said during Tuesday's meeting.

The Palm Beach County Department of Airports also addressed airport security in a statement, saying the following:

"What we can share is that we continuously evaluate and upgrade our security measures to ensure the highest level of safety for our passengers, employees, and facilities. These efforts are ongoing and responsive to evolving needs, but for security reasons, we’re unable to provide further specifics."

Airport officials declined to discuss specific security improvements, vulnerabilities or funding details.

During Tuesday's meeting, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Marci Woodward asked whether the state would help fund additional security measures.

"Has the state made any movement helping us pay for those things?" asked Woodward.

"We should have an update very soon," responded Marchesani.

Airport officials told WPTV it is unaware of any arrests tied to the comments and complaints.

Abruzzo did confirm that more than 5,000 comments and complaints were connected to the airport's name change, with many expressing opposition dating back to Jan. 1.