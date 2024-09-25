WATCH AT 6:30 P.M.: Palm Beach County Candidates Forum

WATCH BELOW AT 6:30 P.M.:
The Urban League of Palm Beach County will host a candidates' forum Wednesday night moderated by WPTV anchor Michael Williams.
It's happening at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College starting at 6:30 p.m.
This forum is your opportunity to hear directly from the candidates running in critical local races, including:
- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
- County Commissioner: District 3
- County Commissioner: District 5
- County Commissioner: District 7
- State Attorney
- Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections
It's an opportunity to engage with the candidates, ask questions and gain insight into their platforms and visions for our community.
It's an opportunity to make your voice heard!