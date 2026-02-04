Palm Beach County agencies conduct first joint training with Coast Guard at Jupiter Inlet

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Ocean Rescue lifeguards participated in their first large-scale joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday morning at Jupiter Inlet, marking a significant milestone in interagency collaboration.

The training exercise simulated real-world rescue scenarios in challenging conditions, with crews practicing rescue operations in 6-8 foot surf using jet skis and helicopters. The coordinated effort involved multiple phases designed to test interoperability between county and federal agencies.

During the exercise, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards and Water Rescue firefighters used Personal Rescue Watercrafts to transport Coast Guard personnel into the impact zone to act as simulated victims. Coast Guard rescue swimmers were then deployed into the water to locate the "stranded victims" and get them to safety. In real-life situations, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics would provide medical treatment to rescued individuals.

The realistic training gave all Personal Rescue Watercraft operators experience navigating ocean waters in close proximity to Coast Guard helicopter-generated rotor wash, advancing agency interoperability for water rescue missions.

This marks the first time the agencies have trained together with the U.S. Coast Guard since Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue began operating under the county's Fire Rescue Department instead of Parks and Recreation.

Last year, Ocean Rescue helped 95 people from drowning and assisted 34 boaters with no fatalities. For more than 30 years, Ocean Rescue lifeguards have operated a rescue boat with certified operators out of the Jupiter Inlet, performing countless life-saving rescues.