Palm Beach community reacts to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech to Congress July 24

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People of Jewish faith and pro-Palestinian protesters have strong opinions about Israili Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current visit to the United States.

Today, Netanyahu visited Washington D.C. hoping to bolster support for his country as the conflict continues in the middle east. Then, Netanyahu will pay a visit to Palm Beach Friday morning where he is set to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Rabbi Alan Bell from the Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach said Netanyahu’s speech solidifies the alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

“There’s still a lot of talking that has to go on between the two countries but I thought it was a very good speech," shared Bell. "I think he tried and succeeded in getting the point across of the history of this war.”

Bell said the speech was a reminder of the horrific attack on October 7.

“This is now going on for nine, pushing 10 months and to think of your loved ones, your family member unaccounted for is a terrible thing you have to go through," shared Bell. "I really can’t imagine how people are going on with their lives.”

During his address, Netanyahu also urged the U.S. to fast track military aid to Israel.

“There were certain weapons and weaponry that was not getting to Israel as quickly as necessary," stated Rabbi Bell. “I take him at his word, that get the Israeli’s the materials they need and they will get this action concluded as quickly as possible.”

The war has claimed the lives of more than 39,000 Palestinians and has left Gaza in a state of catastrophe.

Before the speech, Free Palestine protesters gathered outside in Washington D.C., even spotted burning an effigy of the prime minister.

"We've sent a pretty clear message over the past nine months, not just in D.C. but on a global level how much disapproval there is on a global scale for all of the war crimes and the genocide happening in Palestine," stated protestor Fouad Abuhijleh. "This is just reaffirming that we don't welcome Netanyahu's presence and that his invitation is anything but democratic."

At least four protesters were handcuffed and taken away by police.